Single National Curriculum to quash classism in Pakistan: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a session on Monday over Single National Curriculum in the country stressing it’s the priority to quash classism in education, ARY News reported.

Briefing the huddle over the importance of Single National Curriculum (SNC), Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said the purpose behind single curriculum was to invoke reasoning and creativity in the pupils.

Mehmood added the government seeks to inculcate honesty, tolerance, respect, mutual harmony and an understanding of the environment in the students.

He further expanded SNC will equip the children with self-defence, human rights and the democratic values

Character building will be the primary concern in the new SNC, Mehmood noted.

Updating the session on the SNC, the relevant officials said the curriculum has been designed keeping in mind long-term goals while it will be applicable on not only the private and government schools alike but on the religious seminaries as well.

READ: Quality education lays foundation for tolerant, progressive society: PM Imran

The session was told that Islamiat subject, to instil religious values in the students, will be taught from grade one to twelfth, while for minorities, a subject namely religious studies, has been introduced.

Having been briefed on the developments the Prime Minister said not only the prospects of SNC are in line with demands of the advanced world but that it is a fundamental right for student as well and it will contribute to ending classism in the education sector.

The session was attended by key education officials across the country including education Punjab provincial ministers for schools Murad Raas and for higher education Raja Yassir Humayun.

The education minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Tarkai and parliamentary secretary for federal education Wajiha Akram attended the session as well, among other relevant portfolios.

