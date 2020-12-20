Web Analytics
'Formal education policy' on the anvil: Shafqat

shafqat mahmood formal education policy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that his ministry has started the process of formulating a “formal education policy.”

“While we have taken a number of initiatives including single national curriculum, A formal Education policy for the country is necessary,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“So on my direction a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation. All suggestions welcome.”

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a session over Single National Curriculum in the country stressing it’s the priority to quash classism in education.

Briefing the huddle over the importance of Single National Curriculum (SNC), Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training  Shafqat Mehmood said the purpose behind single curriculum was to invoke reasoning and creativity in the pupils.1

Read: Single National Curriculum to quash classism in Pakistan: PM Khan

Mehmood added the government seeks to inculcate honesty, tolerance, respect, mutual harmony and an understanding of the environment in the students.

