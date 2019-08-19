Shafqat Mehmood terms extension in Gen Bajwa’s service need of hour

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for three years was need of the hour, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News program ‘Powerplay’, the education minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took the decision keeping in view the regional peace situation.

“Current regional situation and external challenges were the main reasons for extending the Army Chief’s tenure,” he added.

The minister said the Army Chief had played a vital role in the Madrassa reforms, besides restoring the peace in the country after breaking the back of terrorists.

Commenting on Kashmir issue, he said both the civilian and military leadership were on the same page first time in the country’s history and after 50 years the United Nations Security Council had discussed the issue and expressed its concern over Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the extension in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure for the next three years.

According to a notification issued from the Prime Minister Office, the premier has taken the decision “in view of the regional security environment”.

