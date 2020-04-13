FM writes letter to UNSC over new domicile law in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has penned a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) drawing its attention to the Indian government’s move to change domicile rules in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported, citing diplomatic resources.

He stated that the new law has triggered fear among the people of the disputed region as it has paved the way for outsiders to settle in Kashmir in large numbers, thereby altering the demographic profile of the region.

Qureshi said the Indian attempt at a time when the world is busy tackling the pandemic is deplorable. He said India is taking advantage of the world focus on the battle against the novel coronavirus.

The sources said his letter was handed over to the UNSC head yesterday, which argued that the domicile law is a breach of the international laws and conventions.

Earlier on April 2, Prime Minister Imran Khan had “strongly” condemned the Modi government’s continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We strongly condemn the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt’s continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of IOJK in violation of all international laws & treaties,” he tweeted.

“The new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020 is a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention.”

