ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday telephoned his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar and discussed bilateral relations and Afghan Peace Process.

In his tweet, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said “Spoke to FM @MHaneefAtmar on bilat relations & evolving Afghan Peace Process. We support reconciliation in Afghanistan and progress in peace process, in Istanbul.”

Spoke to FM @MHaneefAtmar on bilat relations & evolving Afghan Peace Process.We support reconciliation in 🇦🇫 and progress in peace process, in Istanbul. I look forward to meeting FM Atmar at Istanbul Conf & to hosting him in Pakistan soon after to discuss a way forward post conf. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 18, 2021

I look forward to meeting FM Atmar at Istanbul Conf & to hosting him in Pakistan soon after to discuss a way forward post-conference, he added in his tweet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to a negotiated political settlement for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking to Afghanistan’s Minister for Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that there is no military solution to the conflict in the war-torn country.

