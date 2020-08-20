FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in China to hold strategic dialogue

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday arrived in China on a two-day official visit to attend the second round of Pakistan-China foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was welcomed by the top officials of the host country’s foreign office department and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque at the Hainan airport.

Besides leading the Pakistani delegation during the second round of Pakistan-China foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue, the foreign minister would also meet the top leadership of China.

Issues of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, the phase-II of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and regional security will come under discussion in these meetings.

It is noteworthy that the first Pakistan-China foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue had taken place in March.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also deliberate Chinese President Xi Jinping’s likely visit to Islamabad in meetings with Chinese leaders, they said.

Earlier, diplomatic sources had said that dates are being finalised for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan.

It is expected that the Chinese president will make announcements for further investment plans for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, said the sources, adding that he is also likely to address the parliament during his visit.

In February, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced that the Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Pakistan, whereas, some sources claimed that the visit was likely in June this year. Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan last year in October.

