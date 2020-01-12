ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will set out on a visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia today in a push to help calm tensions in the Middle East.

During his visit to Tehran, the foreign minister will meet with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif to exchange views on the evolving situation in the region.

He will then head to Riyadh on Jan 13 (tomorrow) to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the issues of regional peace and stability.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office in a statement on Jan 11 had said Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States to help de-escalate tension in the region.

Earlier, on Jan 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had instructed the foreign minister to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United States to meet with respective foreign ministers and the US secretary of state.

In a tweet, he had further said that he has asked Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to “contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play it’s role for peace but it can never again be part of any war.”

I have asked FM Qureshi to visit Iran, KSA & USA to meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State; & COAS Gen Bajwa to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play it’s role for peace but it can never again be part of any war — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2020

