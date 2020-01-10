Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Iranian envoy discuss regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Envoy to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Friday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, ARY News reported.

The meeting which took place at the chamber of the FM at the Parliament House, discussed US-Iran tensions and over all security situation of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said increasing tension in the region is not in favour of any country and added that Pakistan is committed to play its role to defuse the tensions.

The FM said, he is in contact with his counterparts in the region and on the directions of PM Imran Khan he is set to visit Iran and other important countries.

Qureshi extended his well wishes to Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini for assuming charge of his office.

Read more: US-Iran conflict: Envoys of China, Iran meet COAS Bajwa

He also pinned hoped that relations between both the brotherly Islamic States will further deepen during Hooeeini’s tenure as an envoy to Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, ISPR had said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, both leaders had discussed regional security situation including US-Iran standoff.

Comments

comments