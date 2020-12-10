ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi cautioned on Thursday that India is trying to start a false flag operation against Pakistan to distract attention from its ongoing internal problems.

Speaking during ARY News’ morning programme Bakhabar Savera, he said: “India is under pressure and could do anything. The coronavirus situation in India has got out of control while farmers’ protest has overtaken the entire country.”

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi gave a clear message to the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi not to think of any misadventure against Pakistan and remember the befitting response the country gave to its cross-border action in February 2019.

He said Delhi is not only trying to destroy regional peace but also committing gross human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s armed forces have been put on high alert due to the possibility of an attack. Sources said India can resort to a surgical strike or an attack on the Line of Control (LoC).

