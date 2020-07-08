Shah Mahmood Qureshi denies Indian propaganda of his death

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday denied reports of his death propagated by the Indian lobby on social media and said that fake news was circulated regarding him, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that his profile at Wikipedia was manipulated to propagate reports of his death, causing distress among his family and friends.

“I am fine by the grace of Allah and recovering from COVID-19,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said and urged his well-wishers to avoid paying heed to any such report regarding his health issues.

Today I have tested positive for #COVID19. My father @SMQureshiPTI and I are recovering together in isolation. Iv always maintained one should be positive in life :p

Onwards and upwards! Keep us in your prayers 🙏🏻 — Zain Hussain Qureshi (@ZainHQ) July 8, 2020



It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 03.

The foreign minister, in a Twitter post, said that he underwent the test after feeling a slight fever this afternoon. FM Qureshi maintained that he quarantined himself at his home after his test reports for the virus came out positive.

Read More:Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus

“I have now tested positive for COVID-19,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi added.

FM Qureshi said that by the grace of Allah, he feels strong and energetic, adding that he will continue to carry on his duties from home. The foreign minister urged the people to pray for his early recovery from the disease.

Comments

comments