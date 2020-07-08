Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shah Mahmood Qureshi denies Indian propaganda of his death

Shah-Mahmood-Qureshi death indian

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday denied reports of his death propagated by the Indian lobby on social media and said that fake news was circulated regarding him, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that his profile at Wikipedia was manipulated to propagate reports of his death, causing distress among his family and friends.

“I am fine by the grace of Allah and recovering from COVID-19,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said and urged his well-wishers to avoid paying heed to any such report regarding his health issues.


It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 03.

The foreign minister, in a Twitter post, said that he underwent the test after feeling a slight fever this afternoon. FM Qureshi maintained that he quarantined himself at his home after his test reports for the virus came out positive.

Read More:Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus

“I have now tested positive for COVID-19,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi added.

FM Qureshi said that by the grace of Allah,  he feels strong and energetic, adding that he will continue to carry on his duties from home. The foreign minister urged the people to pray for his early recovery from the disease.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Police identify woman who misbehaved with traffic cop in Lahore

Pakistan

MQM-P’s Amir Khan apologizes to Afaq Ahmed over JIT remarks

Pakistan

Investigators prepare initial report of Karachi grenade attack

Pakistan

Pakistani passport up six places on global index-2020


ARY NEWS URDU