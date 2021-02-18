CAIRO: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan gives immense importance to its ties with the member countries of the Arab League.

This he said while talking to the Arab League’s Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit during a visit to the league’s headquarters in Cairo.

FM Qureshi was warmly welcomed by Ahmed Aboul Gheit. In a one-on-one meeting, both the leaders discussed international issues and bilateral relations.

The foreign minister said Pakistan has strong political and trade relations with the Arab League countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the Secretary-General of Arab League about the grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also apprised the Secretary-General about Pakistan’s role as a facilitator in Afghan peace process.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the Egyptian companies can benefit and earn profits by investing in the many sectors in which Pakistan has offered ample opportunities for investment.

Sectors, including the construction of houses, energy, and health have been open for foreign investments, said FM Qureshi as a delegation of distinguished Egyptian businessmen and entrepreneurs called on him on his two-day Egypt visit.

