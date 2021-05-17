Muslim world condemned Israeli atrocities in Palestine: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the Muslim world has strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities in Palestine, ARY News reported.

“Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) categorically condemned the Israeli aggression in Gaza,” FM Qureshi said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

He said the UNGA also met to discuss the issue but sadly the United States used its veto power to halt the release of a joint statement on the conflict.

People are now protesting in the United States, London, and other European countries against the unabated Israeli aggression that has claimed the lives of nearly 200 people including children.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said now the issue will also be discussed at the European and Britain parliaments.

He criticized Israel’s statement of carrying out airstrikes to defend its citizens. “The world should answer what the unarmed Palestinian people can do to the modernly equipped army.”

Yesterday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has adopted a unanimous resolution demanding the immediate halt of Israel’s barbaric attacks against Palestinians.

