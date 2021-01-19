ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is trying to cover up unrest within its ranks, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In his statement over the PDM’s politics, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that there are similarities in the narrative of the opposition alliance and the enemies of the country.

“PDM peddling anti-state narrative.”

He further said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is playing on both sides of the wicket and it is using PDM for its own political gains. PPP has clearly said that they will not resign from the assemblies.

On rumour of recognition of Israel by Pakistan, FM Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically said that Pakistan will not recognise Israel. Banners regarding Israel are being displaced in Karachi for political reasons and hoped that people of Karachi will not give any importance to them, he added.

Read more: India’s Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack ‘like crazy’

Regarding WhatsApp conversation of Indian journalist Arnab Goshwani, he said that the chat has exposed that the Pulwama attack was staged for political gains.

Foreign Minister said that Pakistan will continue to expose true face of India and presented proofs of Indian sponsorship of terrorists in dossier presented on November 14. Report of EU Disinfo Lab has also vindicated stance of Pakistan, he added.

