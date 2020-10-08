FM Qureshi holds telephonic conversation with UAE counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday.

The issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and the overall situation in the region, came under discussion. They agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the economic and trade sectors.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan and the UAE enjoy deep, historic and fraternal ties. He said millions of Pakistanis living in the UAE have been contributing to the development of the UAE for the last many decades.

He said the two brotherly countries stood by each other in difficult hour times, including during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Qureshi had held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional situation, and issues of common interest.

Qureshi underlined that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which have stood the test of time. He appreciated consistent support of the Kingdom to Pakistan, especially in the hour of need, and steadfast solidarity on the Kashmir cause.

