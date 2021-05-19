ANKARA: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and the worsening situation of Palestine due to continued Israeli aggression. Lauding Turkey’s firm stance for the people of Palestine, FM Qureshi thanked Erdogan for strong support for the oppressed people in Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

He also conveyed goodwill messages from the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the occasion, Recep Tayyip Erdogan appreciated Pakistan’s unwavering support and efforts for the Palestine cause. Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu was also presented in the meeting.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held a meeting in Ankara that urged the international community to restore peace and facilitate a just solution to the Palestine issue.

The two foreign ministers had discussed ways to mobilize the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

They also discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council that will be held in Turkey this year.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Turkey on special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight the Gaza crisis. From Ankara, he will leave for New York along with foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine and Turkey to participate in a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the Palestine crisis.

