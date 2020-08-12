Shah Mahmood Qureshi holds telephonic conference with Uzbek FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a video call with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the Covid-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation and regional situation, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a press release issued by the foreign ministry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy cordial and brotherly relations and expressed satisfaction on the goodwill that existed between Pakistan and Uzbekistan at the leadership and official level which is also manifested in the people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked his Uzbek counterpart for the assistance extended by the Government of Uzbekistan to repatriate stranded Pakistani nationals from Tashkent. He also apprised him of the steps being taken by the Pakistan government to save lives and secure livelihoods in the wake of the pandemic.

In the bilateral context, the Foreign Minister stated that the inaugural session of Bilateral Political Consultations shall be held in Islamabad as soon as COVID-19 situation stabilizes. The two ministers underlined the need to increase the volume of mutual trade and expedite finalization of other bilateral initiatives.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concern over continuing double lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir as well as the intensification of the military crackdown, fake encounters and extra-judicial killings by Indian forces.

He apprised his Uzbek counterpart that 5 August 2020 marked 365 days since India’s illegal and unilateral action last year.

He denounced India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the IOK by introducing new domicile law and granting domicile to non-Kashmiris, calling it a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

Foreign Minister apprised his Uzbek counterpart that the intensified ceasefire violations by India and enhanced tensions pose a threat to regional and international peace and security and highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to sensitize the world about such risks.

Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. He expressed hope that the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations will contribute towards this process.

The Foreign Minister expressed thanks for the invitation extended to him to visit Uzbekistan and expressed willingness to undertake the visit at the earliest convenience.

