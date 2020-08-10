ISLAMABAD: President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday and held talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Upon arrival at the ministry, the foreign minister received the visiting dignitary. He planted a sapling at the lawns of the foreign ministry to partake in the government’s plantation drive.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the President-elect of the UN General Assembly are scheduled to address a joint presser after the meeting. Volkan Bozkir will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Issues and priorities pertaining to 75th session of the UN General Assembly will be discussed in the meetings.

Volkan Bozkir is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter earlier, Volkan Bozkir had said that as the president-elect of the 75th Session of the UNGA, per usual practice, he continues to visit a number of countries upon their invitations.

“Within this scope, I will fly to Islamabad tomorrow, to pay my earlier postponed visit to Pakistan, he added.”

Comments

comments