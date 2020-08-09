UNGA president-elect arrives in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir will arrive in Pakistan today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, twitter, Volkan Bozkir said that as the president-elect of the 75th Session of the UNGA, per usual practice, he continues to visit a number of countries upon their invitations.

“Within this scope, I will fly to Islamabad tomorrow, to pay my earlier postponed visit to Pakistan, he added.”

1) As the President-Elect of the 75th Session of the UNGA, per usual practice, I continue to visit a number of countries upon their invitations. Within this scope, I will fly to Islamabad tomorrow, to pay my earlier postponed visit to Pakistan.🇺🇳🇹🇷🇵🇰 — Volkan BOZKIR (@volkan_bozkir) August 8, 2020

He maintained that during his meetings with PM Imran and FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, they exchange views on issues and priorities of the 75th Session of UNGA agenda.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs while announcing the visit says that while Bozkir will be meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Volkan Bozkir is the first-ever Turkish national to be elected to the Office of the President of the United National General Assembly.

Earlier on July 26, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President-elect Volkan Bozkir had postponed his upcoming visit to Pakistan due to “technical flight problems”.

