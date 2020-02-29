Zalmay Khalilzad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi discuss Afghan peace process

DOHA: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Saturday met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Doha, ahead of peace pact signing ceremony between the US and the Afghan Taliban, ARY News reported.

Zalmay Khalilzad apprised the foreign minister about progress made on the peace pact with the Afghan Taliban. Expressing his views with the US envoy, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan hopes for Intra-Afghan talks after the pact signing.

He underlined the need of international community’s help for reconstruction and rehabilitation of Afghanistan. FM Qureshi reiterated resolve to continue efforts for enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Read more: FM Qureshi to represent Pakistan at signing of US-Taliban peace treaty today

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi is currently in Qatar to attend the signing ceremony of peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban as representative of Pakistan.

Representatives from fifty countries, including foreign ministers of different countries, will attend the signing ceremony of the agreement.

Earlier, talking to Pakistani community in Qatar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban will open new avenues of development in the region.

He said peace in Afghanistan will open up our links with Central Asia.

