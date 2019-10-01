FM Qureshi, Air Chief discuss regional security situation

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday.

As per details, operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force and regional security situation were discussed in the meeting, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister commended Pakistan Air Force’s professional expertise, courage and resolve.

He said the enemy should not have any illusion as the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan armed forces.

The Air Chief reiterated Pakistan Air Force’s resolve to deal with any possible attack and defend Pakistan’s air space.

