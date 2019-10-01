Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


FM Qureshi, Air Chief discuss regional security situation

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday.

As per details, operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force and regional security situation were discussed in the meeting, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister commended Pakistan Air Force’s professional expertise, courage and resolve.

He said the enemy should not have any illusion as the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan armed forces.

Read More: Air Chief, CJCSC pledge to defend country’s airspace from any threat

The Air Chief reiterated Pakistan Air Force’s resolve to deal with any possible attack and defend Pakistan’s air space.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Dengue takes one more life in Rawalpindi; toll reaches 25

Pakistan

Naeem Bukhari likely to be appointed as attorney general: sources

Pakistan

Former deputy speaker Qasim Suri challenges his disqualification

Must Read

FM wishes Maleeha Lodhi best as envoy relinquishes from UN charge


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close