Qureshi raises matter of displaying anti-Pakistan banners with UK’s HC

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Thomas Drew on Thursday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office, to discuss a matter related to bilateral issues.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the ties between Pakistan and Britain.

Qureshi raised the issue of displaying anti-Pakistan banner during a Pakistan-Afghanistan match.

An aircraft was spotted flying in Leeds that unfurled a ‘Justice for Balochistan’ banner in the sky.

The FM showed his concerns to the British High Commissioner over using cricket stadium for Propaganda against Pakistan.

Commenting on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton visit to Pakistan this autumn, Qureshi termed the announcement as a good omen for Pakistan.

He said government and the people of Pakistan warmly welcome the announcement from the Royal Family.

According to a tweet published by Kensington Palace, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

It will be the first official visit by a member of the British royal family to Pakistan since 2006 when Prince Charles and Camilla traveled to Pakistan.

Previously, the Queen visited in 1961 and 1997, and Princess Diana traveled there on a solo trip in 1991.

