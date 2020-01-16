NEW YORK: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday called on United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, to discuss Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) issue.

Highlighting Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region, FM Qureshi said Islamabad is sincere for the bilateral talks on Kashmir however India is backtracking.

Talking to media after meeting the UN chief, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said people of occupied Kashmir are facing worst curfew as the valley has been turned out as a jail for the Kashmiris after August 5.

“Facts are being hide by the Indian government through worst communication blackout.”

FM Qureshi said, he brought under discussion different other issues, including Ehsaas Programme, in a meeting with UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

Read more: Pakistan won’t sit silent on continuous Indian provocations in Kashmir: CM Buzdar

The minister said he had thanked the security council’s president for highlighting the Kashmir issue in the council’s meeting as lockdown slapped on the Himalayan territory has passed nearly five months since.

“It’s the second time in five months that the security council discussed the Kashmir issue,” he said.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, he apprised the UN secretary-general of the Pakistan efforts in de-escalating the tension simmering in the Middle East. I briefed him about the progress of my recent visits to KSA and Iran, he continued.

Pakistan’s Permanent Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram was also in attendance in the meeting.

Comments

comments