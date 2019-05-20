ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has landed back in Pakistan, after completing his 2-day visit to Kuwait, where he held important meetings with the Kuwaiti leadership, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Kuwait, before his departure for Islamabad, Qureshi had said Pakistan and Kuwait have agreed to transform their bilateral ties into a comprehensive economic partnership.

He said the understanding reached during his meetings with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and other senior Kuwaiti leader.

The FM had said he highlighted problems of the Pakistani community in Kuwait regarding visa restrictions.

He said Pakistani ambassador will hold a meeting with Kuwaiti authorities to sort out this issue at the earliest.

Qureshi said the Kuwaiti leadership also reiterated to support Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

He maintained Pakistan strongly supports peace in Afghanistan as it is very imperative for development in the region.

The foreign minister said Pakistan will befittingly respond to any misadventure against the motherland.

He said Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war-on-terror which are being appreciated and acknowledge by international community.

During his two days visit, Qureshi had held important meetings with the Kuwaiti leadership including its Emir, Interior minister, Foreign minister and other dignitaries and discussed matters related to mutual interests between the two Islamic states.

