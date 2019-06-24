Qureshi lands in Brussels on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday lauded the sacrifices of Pakistan in a war against terrorism, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan and the European Union will sign a new strategic engagement plan for strengthening bilateral ties,” said FM Qureshi while talking to media just before leaving for Brussels.

The foreign minister said that during the visit, he will meet NATO General Secretary at its headquarters in Brussels.

“We believe that our relationship with NATO in defence and security matters should continue,” added Qureshi.

According to details, Pakistan and the European Union will sign various projects in the fields of trade, investment and energy on June 25 in Brussels.

FM Qureshi would lead Pakistan’s team while EU Representative for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will lead her delegation.

During his visit, FM Qureshi would also address the Pakistani community in Brussels.

Earlier on March 25, Pakistan and the European Union (EU) had agreed to a strategic partnership in the fields of trade, investment, and energy.

The understanding came at the strategic dialogue between the two sides at foreign office in the federal capital.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Pakistan would continue to fulfill its responsibilities vis-a-vis peace in Afghanistan and the region.

