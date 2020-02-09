Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrives in Karachi on two-day visit

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has landed in Karachi on a two-day visit where he is scheduled to meet business, political and religious delegations, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that the foreign minister will hold meetings with industrials in Karachi, whereas, the delegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and representatives of Ghousia Jamaat will also meet him.

During his visit, Qureshi will visit Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday (tomorrow) where he will address industrialists.

He will also deliver a lecture on economic diplomacy at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

Earlier on February 4, President Dr Arif Alvi had visited Karachi where he had inaugurated the Fazaia Ruth Pfau Medical College (FRPMC).

The president was accompanied by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on the occasion.

