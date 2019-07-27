Stubbornness on Kashmir could be proved costly for India: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday that the government was not expecting mediation offer from the US President Donald Trump for Kashmir dispute. He added that the Indian stubbornness on Kashmir would be proved costly for the neighbouring country.

While talking to ARY News programme ‘Aiteraz Hai’ hosted by Adil Abbasi, the finance minister said that the US mediation offer on longstanding Kashmir dispute is a major achievement of Pakistan and it was actually requested by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi which he is now rejecting in an outrageous manner.

“The situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is worsening day by day. We have convinced the United States that the Kashmir dispute is seeking a solution.”

Qureshi added, “The decision is with the US whether it wants to continue its ties with India or not.”

While commenting over the Afghanistan reconciliation process, the foreign minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan will convince Taliban to hold dialogues with the Afghan government. I think Taliban should take part in Afghan election as it is also a US desire to initiate intra-dialogues in the country.”

“Pakistan is trying to play the role of a facilitator in the peace process but Islamabad is not in favour of intervening into internal affairs of Afghanistan.”

“We had held productive meetings with US investors [during the PM Khan’s visit]. Trump had emphasised to increase trade volume with Pakistan,” said Qureshi.

Earlier on July 26, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan and the United States share a common goal to establish a lasting peace in Afghanistan, which could not be achieved through military might.

In his Twitter post, the minister said, “Pakistan has always sought a political solution and together we [Pakistan & the US] are closer to that goal today than ever before.”

In another tweet, Qureshi said Pakistan and the United States have initiated a new chapter in bilateral relations with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden visit. Meanwhile, he appreciated the efforts of all members of the Foreign Office and friends in Washington for successfully bringing about a genuine reset in the Pak-US ties.

