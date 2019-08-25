Qureshi demands HR commissioner to visit IoK

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday demanded the human rights’ commissioner to visit the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to apprise the world about the facts, ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing ‘Kashmir Rally’ in Multan, said that there is a severe shortage of food and medicines in the occupied valley as the curfew has entered into its 21st consecutive day.

“[Indian prime minister] Narendra Modi had taken illegal steps contrary to the Jawaharlal Nehru and the real face of India has been exposed after its atrocities against Kashmiris.”

“We salute to the journalists travelled from Lahore to Kashmir. Journalists should become the voice of Kashmiris to expose the Indian oppression in the IoK.”

Read More: AJK PM leads protest rally outside UN office in New York over IoK annexation

“Kashmiris were deprived of their civil liberties due to the weeks long curfew, whereas, they were not even allowed to perform Eid-ul-Azha prayers.

He demanded human rights’ commissioner to pay a visit to the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) to assist the world for getting facts about the ongoing atrocities in the occupied valley.

The Indian authorities continued to impose curfew and other restrictions across the occupied Kashmir on the 21st consecutive day, on Sunday, to prevent people from holding demonstrations against move of scraping special status to the held valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, due to the severe blockade, people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis.

Read More: Indian actions in occupied Kashmir posing threat to regional peace: Asad Majeed Khan

Hundreds of thousands of people are besieged and Jammu and Kashmir has become a big jail for its inhabitants.

The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels and internet links are snapped and restrictions on media remain in place since 5th of this month.

The authorities have put almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest or in jails.

Over 10,000 Kashmiris including hundreds of political leaders and workers have been detained. The jails and police stations have run out of space and many detainees have been lodged in makeshift detention centres.

A hotel in Srinagar being used as a makeshift detention centre has been declared a sub-jail. Around 50 pro-India political leaders are detained in the hotel.

Comments

comments