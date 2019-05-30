FM Qureshi discusses Mideast crisis with Egyptian counterpart

JEDDAH: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi exchanged views on important developments in the Middle East and Gulf region, with Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

They emphasized on a peaceful solution of all issues through diplomatic means between the countries.

The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Council (OIC) meeting of Foreign Ministers, being held in Jeddah.

FM Qureshi congratulated his Egyptian counterpart on the re-election of President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi and his government.

He also expressed Pakistan’s desire to ratchet up its engagements with Africa, as Egypt is currently the chair of the African Union.

The two ministers also reviewed other range of issues pertaining to the bilateral relationship. They also agreed to enhance economic and trade relations because the current level of bilateral trade is below potential of the two countries.

Atpresent, FM Qureshi is on a visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the OIC meeting of Foreign Ministers. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also arrived in the Kingdom today on a two-day official visit to participate the 14th Summit of OIC in Makkah.

