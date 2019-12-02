Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday briefed his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena on the dire situation and human rights crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), said Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

The FO spokesperson said Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the Sri Lankan foreign minister that the 100-day plus lockdown remains a “cause of serious concern” for the international community.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people contact as well.

The spokesperson said, “Both countries [are] very keen to further deepen and strengthen the entire gamut of bilateral relations.”

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shah Mehmood Qureshi termed his meeting with the Sri Lankan foreign minister as “excellent” and extended an invitation to Gunawardena to visit Islamabad.

Shah mehmood Qureshi could be seen saying, “I’m fortunate to be the first foreign minister to have visited Colombo since the new government had been elected.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that during the meeting the two ministers discussed the ways in which they can take the relations forward, saying, “There is a lot we can do to promote our mutual interest.”

Foreign Minister Qureshi is on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka and became the first foreign minister to visit the country after its elections.

The foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is expected to meet the recently elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

