ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the United States (US) and international community lauded Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process, ARY News reported.

“Peaceful solution of Afghan conflict was not easy”, Qureshi said in his statement.

He said Pakistan facilitated Afghan peace process in every matter it could and added that convincing Afghan Taliban for table talks was not an easy job.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said both the US and Afghan Taliban are claiming to reach near an agreement. He urged the need of comprehensive dialogue for a political solution of decades long war-torn country.

Earlier on February 18, FM Qureshi had said that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan is vital for economic progress of the entire region.

Talking to the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, who called on him in Islamabad, Qureshi had said that peace in the war-torn country imperative for regional connectivity.

He maintained that Pakistan opened Torkham corridor to boost bilateral trade between the two countries and added that the corridor will remain open for 24-hours a day.

Both the leaders also discussed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s recent visit to Pakistan.

