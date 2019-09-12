FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi returns to Pakistan after successful Geneva trip

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has returned to Pakistan after concluding successful three-day visit to Geneva, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Expressing his views while talking to journalists upon his arrival, Qureshi said Indian nefarious designs have been exposed across the globe. “The international community is criticising India over its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.”

The FM reiterated that Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle for the right to self-determination and added that Pakistan will continue to support the people of Kashmir at every forum.

While interacting with Pakistani media in Geneva on Wednesday, Qureshi had called for an immediate lifting of curfew from Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

During his Geneva visit, Qureshi participated in the United Nations Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva and efficiently presented the case of innocent Kashmiris.

The joint statement from 58 countries about Occupied Kashmir is a great diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative in Geneva Ambassador Tehmina Janjua, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Switzerland Ahmed Waraich, Acting Permanent Representative of Pakistan in United Nations Tahir Hussain Andrabi and senior officials of Pakistani embassy saw off the Foreign Minister.

