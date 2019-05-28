ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday left for Saudi Arabia to attend Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ meeting, ARY News reported.

Talking to media before his departure to KSA, on Tuesday morning, he said the agenda of OIC leader’s session will be finalised in this meeting.

“Situation of Middle East and the rising tensions in Iran will also come under discussion during the meeting”, the FM said.

Qureshi said on the sidelines he is scheduled to meet with other counterparts, and OIC’s Secretary General.

He said the session of Kashmir Contact Group is also expected in which the participants will share their view points.

The FM said Prime Minister Imran Khan will also participate in a Summit, who will arrive in Jeddah on May 30.

The premier will attend the 14th Islamic Summit of the OIC on May 30 and 31.

The heads of states and governments of 57 Islamic countries will participate in the summit.

Prime Minister Khan will address the session on May 31. He will also hold meetings Saudi Arabian King Salman and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman along with other Saudi Arabian leadership.

The PM will return home the same night on May 31.

