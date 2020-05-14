Web Analytics
Shahbaz Gill appointed as SAPM on political communication

shahbaz gill

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill as his Special Assistant for Political Communication.

A notification was issued by the Cabinet Secretariat announcing the new appointment. His appointment will be an honorary appointment.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to the social networking website Twitter and congratulated Dr Shahbaz Gill on being given the responsibility of political communication.

In September last year, chief spokesperson to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill had resigned from his position.

Read more: Shahbaz Gill resigns as Punjab CM spokesperson

According to the sources, Gill had presented his resignation over having differences on a number of issues including governance, transfers and postings by the provincial authorities, police culture and some other decisions which go against the vision of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

