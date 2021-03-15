Ink hurled at SAPM Shahbaz Gill causes eye infection

LAHORE: Ink hurled at Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in Lahore has caused infection in Gill’s eye, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PM aide visited Mayo Hospital Lahore where he underwent an eye checkup.

In a statement, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that PML-N workers threw ink in his eye which has caused infection due to chemicals present in ink.

PML-N workers hurled ink at the SAPM on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case. They also tried to throw eggs at him but PTI workers present there thwarted the bid and thrashed the attackers.

Footage showed Gill being escorted by a number of PTI workers and lawyers under an umbrella.

He alleged PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had him attacked.

