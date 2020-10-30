ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has criticised that the opposition parties are trying to attack the reputation of the state and defaming the armed forces just after failing to get NRO, ARY News reported on Friday.

Gill said that Pakistan armed forces are securing geographical borders of the country and the nationals have witnessed the real outcome of absconding Nawaz Sharif and his daughter’s narrative during the last 48 hours.

Whenever the federal government stepped up the accountability process, the opposition parties stood up against it, said Gill, adding that the government had always taken the opposition and media in confidence over the matters related to national security.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq was no one to make a decision about Abhinandan as it was the right of the government to make a policy on important issues. It was a false statement delivered by Ayaz Sadiq and its narrative against the country was celebrated on Indian media.

He said that the opposition leaders are desperately willing to get another NRO and started attacking the national narrative. Gill clarified that Fawad Chaudhry had not given any statement against the country as he highlighted the diplomatic efforts of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved himself a true follower of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) Eid Miladun Nabi PBUH will be organised in shelter homes across the country over his directives.

Imran Khan raised a strong voice against the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France besides writing a letter to the heads of Muslim states.

Shahbaz Gill, while addressing a press conference today, said that 12th Rabiul Awwal is a holy day for Muslims and it was important to respond to the recent attacks on the Islamic ideology.

