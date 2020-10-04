Lahore rejected Nawaz Sharif’s narrative against Pakistan: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that Lahore has rejected the narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz against Pakistan and its Army.

Sharing A picture of the scattered crowd in PML-N’s yesterday protest rally in Lahore on his Twitter Handle, Shahbaz Gill said that every Pakistani including voters of the PML-N love the Pakistan Army.

کل لاہور نے نواز اور مریم کا پاکستان اور اس کی فوج کے خلاف بیانیہ یکسر مسترد کر دیا-مسلم لیگ کا ووٹر ہو یا کوئی بھی پاکستانی وہ پاک فوج سے محبت کرتا ہے۔پچھلے ہفتے نواز نے لندن میں جس سفارتخانے جا کر خفیہ ملاقات کی اس کا جواب دینا پڑے گا۔پاکستان مخالف پراپوگنڈا نہیں بکے گا pic.twitter.com/iPpaxZq0W3 — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 4, 2020

He said that anti-Pakistan propaganda will not serve now.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab on Saturday had protested against the arrest of the party president Shehbaz Sharif.

