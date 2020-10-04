Web Analytics
Lahore rejected Nawaz Sharif’s narrative against Pakistan: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that Lahore has rejected the narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz against Pakistan and its Army.

Sharing A picture of the scattered crowd in PML-N’s yesterday protest rally in Lahore on his Twitter Handle, Shahbaz Gill said that every Pakistani including voters of the PML-N love the Pakistan Army.

He said that anti-Pakistan propaganda will not serve now.

Read more: Stage collapses during PML-N rally in Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab on Saturday had protested against the arrest of the party president Shehbaz Sharif.

