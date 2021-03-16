LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday took notice of an ink and egg attack on Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan expressed concern over yesterday’s incident and ordered that those responsible for it be identified with the help of CCTV footage and action be taken against them.

Observing that every person appearing before the court deserves respect, the judge directed the police not to mete out injustice to anybody.

Individuals, supposedly PML-N workers, hurled ink at the SAPM on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case on Monday. They also tried to throw eggs at him but PTI workers present there caught the men and thrashed them.

The men who threw ink and eggs at the SAPM were subsequently arrested and shifted to a police station.

