Khaqan Abbasi assigned duty to hide wrongdoings of his masters: Gill

LAHORE: The spokesperson to the Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Gill, on Monday slammed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, saying that the politician has been assigned a new task to hide wrongdoings of his masters, ARY News reported.

Shahbaz Gill was responding to the allegations levelled by Abbasi during a press conference earlier in the day. The spokesperson highlighted that Abbasi has not rejected the existence of [son-in-law of PML-N’s President Shehbaz Sharif] Ali Imran’s company and cheque recovery besides avoiding to give clear answers to questions.

شاہدخاقان کی نئی ڈیوٹی اپنے آقاؤں کے جھوٹ اورکالے کرتوتوں کا دفاع ہے پھربھی انہوں نے شہباز شریف کے داماد علی عمران کی کمپنی اورچیک وصولی کی تردیدنہیں کی؛1دھیلے کی کرپشن ثابت نہ ہوسکنے کا دعوی کرنے والے اربو‍ں کی کرپشن کھلنے پر بوکھلا گئے

ن لیگ کرپٹ اشتہاریوں کے دفاع کے مشن پر ہے pic.twitter.com/ky8iOFzsCW — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 15, 2019

“N-League has also always made unsuccessful attempts to prove corruption evidences controversial. PML-N leadership should clarify its connection with Manzoor Paper Wala and Mushtaq Cheeni.” Gill said.

He added that the politics of the opposition party revolves around people like Gullu Butt and Nasir Butt.

Gill said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is now tightening noose around corrupt elements and thieves across the country, whereas, PML-N is on a mission to defend them.

ن لیگ کی سیاست گلو بٹ؛پومی بٹ اورناصر بٹ جیسوں کے گرد گھومتی ہے

پریس کانفرنس تو کرتے ہیں لیکن سوالوں کے جواب دینے پڑیں تو بس آئیں بائیں شائیں

شاہد خاقان بتائیں شریف خاندان کا منظور پاپڑ والے اورمشتاق چینی سے کیا تعلق ہے؟

اپنے خلاف کرپشن کے ثبوت متنازعہ بنانے کی ناکام کوشش جاری ہے pic.twitter.com/tgXus3ybxK — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 15, 2019

Earlier in the day, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed that the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will file a defamation suit against a UK daily, The Daily Mail, in a London court.

Addressing a presser, he dared the government to bring evidence of alleged embezzlement of millions of pounds of the UK government’s grant for earthquake relief victims by Sharif in a London court.

He said they (PTI leaders) lack the courage to bring evidence to a London court nor do they have any evidence.

A scathing report by The Daily Mail, published on Sunday, accusing Shehbaz of embezzling millions of pounds of aid given by the UK for earthquake relief victims has triggered a new controversy in the country.

