No truth in Sharif’s name landing in ECL yet, Chaudhry tweets

ISLAMABAD: “No truth in the news of putting Shahbaz Sharif’s name in the no-fly list,” Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday in a response to the reported developments of opposition leader’s name being barred from traveling on the first Eid day after approval from federal cabinet’s committee, ARY News reported.

There has not been any notification issued to this effect, he said today taking to Twitter.

عید کے روز شہباز شریف کا نام ECLپر ڈالنے کی اطلاعات درست نہیں ہیں، ابھی تک ایسا کوئ نوٹیفیکشن نہیں ہوا ، البتہ کابینہ کمیٹی نے شہباز شریف کا نام ECL میں ڈالنے کی سفارش کی ہے اور اس پر معمول کے طریقہ کار کے مطابق عمدرآمد ہو گا https://t.co/xTQTlZuaaw — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 13, 2021

He however mentioned a recommendation has been made by the cabinet’s sub-committee to put Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) and the “due protocol will be followed in this regard”.

READ ALSO: Shahbaz Sharif can’t travel now, lands in ECL: sources

Earlier today it was reported that the Interior Ministry has on the first day of Eid finally put opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif’s name on ECL after it received approval from the federal cabinet’s sub-committee overseeing the matter, ARY News had been informed of the development by its sources.

According to the details shared by the interior ministry sources, the federal cabinet reportedly directed the concerned department via a circulation summary earlier today.

Pertinent to note that yesterday, a sub-committee of the federal cabinet decided to place the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President’s name on ECL.

