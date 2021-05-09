ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Sunday announced that it would file an appeal challenging the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision giving one-time permission to PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by the federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Shahzad Akbar in a press conference today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking during the presser, PM’s aide on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that the government would file an appeal against the LHC decision and will also present its case before the court regarding stopping PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif from going abroad.

He said that the PML-N leaders secured a decision in favour of Shahbaz Sharif over his name’s inclusion in the blacklist, however, when they reached the airport with an order on the blacklist, it emerged that his name was on the PNI list.

“We have volume 55 which carries evidence against Shahbaz and trial will begin in light of it after Eid,” he said adding that if Shahbaz Sharif is allowed to leave then the trial of other co-accused would also be affected.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid was more ill than Shahbaz and Nawaz Sharif, however, she is getting treatment in Pakistan.

“Should both the Sharif brothers not also get treatment in Pakistan?” he asked and further urged their children to return to the country and face cases against them.

Read More: LHC grants one-time permission to Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad on medical grounds

Letting Shahbaz Sharif go abroad will mean a special treatment meted out to him other than the hundreds of prisoners languishing in Pakistani jails, the information minister said adding that granting permission will give an impression that influential people could make a mockery of the justice system.

He said that they respect the court orders and had implemented them, however, they also have the right to appeal against the decision.

Comments

comments