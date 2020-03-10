Shahbaz Tatla murder: Lahore police announce arrest of SSP Mufakhir Adeel

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday announced arrest of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhir Adeel for his alleged role in Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla murder case, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Model Town police released an image of the imprisoned cop showing a grown beard on his face.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SSP had no beard at the time when the victim Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla was murdered.

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY NEWS reported yesterday that Mufakhir Adeel has surrendered to the Lahore police authorities.

According to sources privy to the details, the fugitive SSP surrendered him to the authorities on Sunday night and was under investigation at police training centre Chung.

“Both the key accused including the SSP and Asad Bhatti are now under arrest and are facing the investigation process,” they said.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed refused to acknowledge the arrest.

The sources said that allegedly Shahbaz Tatla’s body was dumped into acid to remove the traces of the murder.

Read More: SSP Punjab police reported missing from Johar Town, Lahore

The policy started a search for the body on the revelation of co-accused Asad Bhatti.

On February 21, police officials decided to nominate Asad Bhatti in the case of Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla murder case in the city while legal options are being weighed upon for nominating the missing SSP Mufakhir Adeel.

According to sources, the decision to nominate Asad Bhatti in the case was taken after the family of the victim was taken into confidence. “The family was showed all evidence gathered until now that lead to Shahbaz Tatla’s death,” they said.

