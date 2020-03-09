Shahbaz Tatla murder: SSP Mufakhir Adeel surrenders to police, sources   

LAHORE: A key suspect in the Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla murder case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhir Adeel has surrendered to the Lahore police authorities, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources privy to the details, the fugitive SSP surrendered him to the authorities on Sunday night and was under investigation at police training centre Chung.

“Both the key accused including the SSP and Asad Bhatti are now under arrest and are facing the investigation process,” they said.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed refused to acknowledge the arrest.

The sources said that allegedly Shahbaz Tatla’s body was dumped into acid to remove the traces of the murder.

The policy started a search for the body on the revelation of co-accused Asad Bhatti.

On February 21, police officials decided to nominate Asad Bhatti in the case of Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla murder case in the city while legal options are being weighed upon for nominating the missing SSP Mufakhir Adeel.

According to sources, the decision to nominate Asad Bhatti in the case was taken after the family of the victim was taken into confidence. “The family was showed all evidence gathered until now that lead to Shahbaz Tatla’s death,” they said.

The sources further said that efforts are underway to arrest SSP Mufakhir Adeel. “We are weighing all legal options to nominate Mufakhir Adeel however his arrest is necessary to make a strong case against him,” they said.

The sources, however, claimed that the investigations until now has not found the top cop’s involvement in the murder.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 12, a senior superintendent (SSP) of the Punjab police was reported missing on Wednesday, SSP Mufakhir Adeel was last seen in the Johar Town area of Lahore.

