Shaheena Shaheen’s murder will be thoroughly investigated, says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday strongly condemned the murder of social activist and journalist Shaheena Shaheen and said that killer will be taken to the logical end.

The information minister in a tweet said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government strongly believes in freedom of expression and the incident will be thoroughly investigated.

Protection of journalists is the responsibility of the government and we will fulfil this duty, he added.

صحافی محترمہ شاہینہ شاہین کے قتل کا اندوہناک واقعہ انتہائی افسوسناک اور قابل مذمت ہے۔معاملے کی تہہ تک جائیں گے۔آزادی اظہار رائے پر پختہ یقین ہے۔صحافیوں کا تحفظ حکومت کی ذمہ داری ہے،ہم اس فرض کو پورا کریں گے۔متاثرہ خاندان کے ساتھ کھڑے ہیں۔ملزمان کو کیفر کردار تک پہنچایا جائے گا۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) September 6, 2020

Shibli Faraz said that government stand by the affected family and the accused will be taken to the logical end.

Renowned social activist and a journalist from Gwadar, Shaheena Shaheen was on Saturday shot dead by unidentified men in Turbat.

According to police, she was killed at a housing quarter in Turbat and unidentified men left her body at a hospital. Shaheena Shaheen was also an editor of a Balochi magazine, besides also hosting a programme at PTV Bolan.

Police registered a case on Saturday against the alleged murder of social activist Shaheena Shaheen in Turbat as they search for her husband over his role in the incident.

According to Turbat police, husband of the female journalist, Mehrab, brought the body of Shaheena Shaheen to the hospital and fled away after leaving it.

