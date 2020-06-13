Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shahid Afridi contracts coronavirus

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m COVID-19 positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” the 40-year-old tweeted.

The legendary all-rounder retired from international cricket in 2017. He had already quit Tests in 2010 and ODI cricket after the 2015 World Cup.

Several renowned personalities of the country including, PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, PTI MPA, Khurram Sher Zaman, MQM’s Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari and others have been infected with coronavirus in the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 132,405 after detection of record 6,472 new infections in last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,551 with 88 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

