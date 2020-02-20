IHC to hear bail petitions of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Iqbal on Feb 24

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) to hear bail petitions of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal on February 24, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Today’s hearing was adjourned without any proceeding due to non-presence of the Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah owing to his health issues.

On the last hearing of the case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday gave the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) more time to submit comments on bail petitions of PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding a LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

Whereas, Ahsan Iqbal has been accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal. He had already filed a reply to a questionnaire given to him by the bureau previously.

