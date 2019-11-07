Shahid Khaqan Abbasi undergoes successful hernia surgery: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has undergone a successful surgery in a private hospital, sources disclosed, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The former premier was treated for a hernia related ailment, the surgery has been deemed successful, sources privy to the information claimed.

The sources further detailed that Abbasi required another 5 hours to fully regain consciousness, he was put under anesthesia to perform the surgery.

The operation had been scheduled prior on November 4 which was postponed due to Abbasi’s increased blood pressure levels on the day.

Sources also disclosed that the former premier would be kept under observation for atleast a week and then be moved.

It has been revealed that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is bearing the cost of the procedure and all his healthcare amenities from his own pocket.

