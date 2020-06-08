ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, ARY News reported.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined himself at his home.

Last week, Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister took to the microblogging website Twitter and said that he had gone into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, grandson of the late Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, and his four guards tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

According to sources, Shah Zain Bugti quarantined himself at his home after developing symptoms of the virus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan now has passed 100,000 mark and currently stands at 103,671 after detection of 4,728 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,067 with 65 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 38,108 cases have been detected in Sindh, 38,903 in Punjab, 13,487 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,516 in Balochistan, 5,329 in Islamabad, 396 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 932 in Gilgit Baltistan.

