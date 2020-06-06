MQM-P MNA Usama Qadri, son test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Usama Qadri on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

Usama Qadri was elected member of the lower house of the Parliament from Karachi constituency, NA-253. Other than Usama Qadri, his son has also tested positive for the virus.

The federal lawmaker has gone into self-quarantine at the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad soon after testing positive for the infection.

He is not the first MQM-P leader or a lawmaker to test positive for the virus as at least three of the party leaders have contracted the virus previously.

MQM-P Coordination Committee member Faisal Sabzwari tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

In a message posted on micro blogging site-Twitter, the MQM-P leader said that his parents, wife and two daughters have tested positive for the virus previously.

“Now, I have also tested positive for COVID-19,” said Faisal Subzwari while divulging that his another daughter and second wife Madiha Naqvi have, however, tested negative for it.

He asked the masses to pray for their early recovery. “For God’s sake adopt precautionary measures and save yourself,” he said while warning that the hospitals in the city are unable to accommodate virus patients.

The party’s provincial lawmaker Mangla Sharma, tested positive for COVID-19 on May 13. The member of provincial assembly (MPA) in Sindh, Mangla Sharma, said in a statement that she and her husband underwent COVID-19 tests due to emergence of some symptoms.

Ms Sharma said they went into isolation at their residence after tested positive for the virus.

Later on May 31, another party lawmaker elected from PS-119, Ali Khurshidi tested positive for the virus. He was advised to go into self-isolation.

