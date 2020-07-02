Shahzad Qasim appointed special assistant to PM on Power Sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appointed Syed Shahzad Qasim as his special assistant on Power Sector, ARY News reported.

A notification has also been issued in this regard by the Cabinet Division. His post will be equivalent to a state minister.

It is pertinent to mention here Shahzad Qasim has been performing as Special Assistant to PM on Coordination of Marketing and Development of Mineral Resources and he was given the addition charge of special assistant to PM on Power Sector.

Two days back, he had been appointed chairman of a four-member committee to probe the fuel crisis in the country.

Shahzad Qasim did masters in energy and policy management from the University of Pennsylvania. He had also served at senior executive positions for the AES Corp, a fortune 500 company, vice-chairman of NGP, an IPP of renewable energy.

Earlier on May 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill as his Special Assistant for Political Communication.

A notification had been issued by the Cabinet Secretariat announcing the new appointment. His appointment will be an honorary appointment.

