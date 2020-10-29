Shahzad Waseem accuses opposition of pushing Indian narrative

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate, Shahzad Waseem on Thursday has accused opposition parties of peddling Indian narrative, ARY News reported.

In his policy statement in the Senate, Shahzad Waseem said that narrative that started from Gujranwala, violated the sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi and slogans of Free Balochistan were raised in Quetta.

He said that the people of the country have rejected the anti-state narrative of the opposition parties from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“Opposition should clarify that whose narrative it is safeguarding”. The leader of the house in the Senate made it clear pride of the country comes first then the government.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had slammed PDM, an alliance of political opposition parties for targeting armed forces and other national institutions.

“Pakistan Democratic Movement is damaging Pakistan by making national institutions controversial. They [opposition parties] should be ashamed of themselves for peddling Indian narrative regarding Balochistan in yesterday’s Quetta rally,” said Qureshi.

He had further said the present government will not come under any pressure of opposition.

